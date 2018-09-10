Infographics

What Are the Most and Least Valuable College Majors? (Infographic)

Bankrate.com ranked college majors from the most lucrative to the most likely to have you living on someone else's couch.
Image credit: Michael Burrell | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

A study conducted by Bankrate.com took a look at college majors and ranked them on their post-graduate value. The study analyzed 162 majors based on several factors including average annual income, unemployment rates, and how much schooling was required beyond a bachelor’s degree.

The top of this list has some predictable and some not-so-predictable entries. If you're good at assessing risk or can tell why a panda has the sniffles, you're in pretty good shape. Art lovers? Maybe not so much. Check out Bankrate.com's infographic below.

