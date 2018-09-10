What Are the Most and Least Valuable College Majors? (Infographic)

Bankrate.com ranked college majors from the most lucrative to the most likely to have you living on someone else's couch.

A study conducted by Bankrate.com took a look at college majors and ranked them on their post-graduate value. The study analyzed 162 majors based on several factors including average annual income, unemployment rates, and how much schooling was required beyond a bachelor’s degree.

The top of this list has some predictable and some not-so-predictable entries. If you're good at assessing risk or can tell why a panda has the sniffles, you're in pretty good shape. Art lovers? Maybe not so much. Check out Bankrate.com's infographic below.

