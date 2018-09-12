Apple

How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event

Ready for new iPhones? If you didn't snag an invite to Cupertino, Apple will live stream Wednesday's iPhone event on its website and via its Twitter feed.
Apple on Wednesday is set to unveil new iPhones, an updated Apple Watch and more. PCMag's Sascha Segan will be there for hands-on time with all the new gadgets, but if you didn't snag an invite to Cupertino, you can still watch online.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple's new headquarters. It will be live streamed via apple.com/apple-events/september-2018, but make sure you have the right setup.

Apple recommends watching via Safari on an iOS device running iOS 10+, a Mac with macOS Sierra 10.12+ or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Or stream to Apple TV via AirPlay with a second-gen+ Apple TV with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also work on recent versions of Chrome or Firefox with MSE, H.264 and AAC, Apple says.

If you spend all day on Twitter, meanwhile, why not watch the keynote from there? In a first for Apple, the company will stream tomorrow's event via its usually dormant @Apple Twitter feed:

