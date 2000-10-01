Spittin' Image

Scansoft's PaperConverter scanning software

Before PaperConverter, few souls besides brain surgeons felt comfortable scanning paper documents directly into Web site creator MSFrontPage. No more. With this inexpensive program, users are able to scan and retain the layout and colors of their page and achieve 99 percent replication accuracy. The result: In minutes, a paper document is transformed into a Web page. Easy as pie.

PaperConverter for MSFrontPage 2000

Street price: $50

Requires: Windows 95/98/NT, MSFrontPage, 32MB RAM, 20MB hard-drive space

Scansoft

Peabody, Massachusetts

(800) 248-6550

