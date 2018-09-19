Young Talent in Demand! Hiring Trends Witness a Positive Jump (Infographic)

From August 2017 to August 2018, hiring activities driven by growth in the consumer sector have witnessed a significant rise

September 19, 2018 3 min read

Today’s market is highly competitive. With millions of students graduating every year in engineering, humanities, medicine and commerce among others, the requirement for jobs had multiplied. Despite the high requirement for qualified professionals in various sectors, highly educated individuals were said to be sitting idle, doing nothing but blaming their poor destiny.

2017, in particular, wasn’t promising in job creation due to events like the implementation of GST and after-effects of demonization taking a hit on corporate hiring. The past year has, however, witnessed the rise of Indian technology. With many startups entering the unicorn club and more finding a footing for themselves in the market, major segments were seen expanding their hiring.

2018’s hiring trends have shown an incredible improvement in terms of recruiting young professionals in consumer and IT sector. Other sectors like BFSI and BPO sectors have also indicated a significant job creation over the year whereas Retail and Automobiles remained prominent in generating jobs. Many organizations keep coming up with their own surveys to assess the hiring trends.

Entrepreneur India assessed the trends generated by TimesJobs RecruiteX and Naukri JobSpeak.

TimesJobs RecruiteX Report

As per the RecruiteX report, there has been 33 per cent growth in hiring from August 2017 to August 2018. In terms of industry, Consumer Durables beat all other to become the top recruiter by creating 27 per cent more jobs in one year followed by BFSI and BPO sectors. Healthcare, IT/Telecom, Retail and Automobiles were other prominent sectors to generate major jobs in India.

“Consumer Durables companies tend to ramp up their manpower to cater to increased consumer demands in the festival period. All this, of course, spells good news for the recruitment industry and India Inc. at large”, said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs. India’s heart Delhi was instrumental in hiring maximum talent whereas Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur followed closely behind.

Naukri JobSpeak Index

JobSpeak trends, in contrast with RecruiteX report, recorded only 17 per cent rise in hiring activities from August 2017 to August 2018. Industry-wise, Insurance topped the list for hiring a notable amount of professionals whereas hiring sentiments in Construction/Engineering along with the Oil & Gas industry gained a remarkable momentum.

V. Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com commented, “Apart from Non-IT sectors viz. Auto, Auto Ancillary, Real estate, Construction & BFSI, the good news is the slow and steady revival of the IT & ITES sectors. The job market is likely to move further north in the months to come.” Delhi showcased an 18 per cent growth in hiring activities but was toppled by Mumbai and Pune as the top hiring city.

