The Billion-Dollar Business of CBD (Infographic)

And the industry is only getting bigger.

September 23, 2018 1 min read

While recreational and medical marijuana are slowly infiltrating the market, CBD is as well. Unlike marijuana, however, the CBD business avoids all of the legality issues of selling and distributing the highly-debated drug.

CBD stands for cannabidoil and doesn't contain THC, so CBD won’t get a person high. It's used for pain management and to treat anxiety and depression, immune issues and more. CBD is a $1 billion industry, and its sales are estimated to grow to a whopping $22 billion by 2022. The most common CBD product is CBD oil, which can be taken as a dietary supplement, as drops, through an e-cigarette and even as lotion.

From sleep disorders to appetite and weight loss -- CBD has a number of medical and therapeutic benefits. Whether you’re looking to launch a new CBD business or try some out yourself, learn more about CBD by checking out BestCBDOils.org’s infographic below.