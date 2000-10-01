Slave To Fashion

Profile of witty Web site fashion-icon.com
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

Before Fashion Icon Inc. generated a twinkle in Mila Radulovic's eye in 1995, she had already modeled for years, studied clothing design and landed a few creations in Barneys New York. That's dandy, yes, but the creator of the witty fashion-icon.com site, which explores the depths of the fashion industry (because it's deep!), is also a real-life manifestation of the site's pixie-cut, animated Fashion Icon reporter. To boot, she's amazingly nice-even (gasp) humble.

When complimented on her saucy writing, Radulovic says: "Things like that keep me going. With each new connection with other networks, it gets easier, but sometimes you just want to move to Mexico and string beads on a beach."

Hippie fantasy aside, Radulovic is coping well and has thus far remained in New York City to grow her multimedia venture. Not only does Fashion Icon Inc. tout the Fashion Icon reporter, who offers her take on what's sashaying down the global fashion scene, it offers advice on how to extract old hair dye and add edge to your bland look. The company also has content distribution deals with the College Broadcast Network and ChickClick. This year's sales were expected to top $240,000. But developing e-commerce capabilities could mean $2 million by year-end.

While she's felt pressure to accept VC funding, this Home Shopping Network voyeur is satisfied that her own money has produced something besides "press-release-driven celebrity news." Says Radulovic, "[We're] breaking down barriers to make up for fashion media that don't make people feel great about themselves." Bless you.

Contact Source

Fashion Icon Inc., (212)613-3141, www.fashion-icon.com.

