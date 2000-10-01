Always checking out the latest products on the market? Then check out this cool pen.

October 1, 2000 1 min read

If you suffer from writer's cramp, this pen is for you! The Morph Pen by A.T. Cross Co. (www.cross.com) blends high-tech and high style into a super-comfortable (and sleek-looking) pen. Shaped like a rocket, the anodized aluminum Morph body has a streamlined, sexy look. However, what makes the Morph really cool is its adjustable grip that ergonomically conforms to any writer's preference. Simply twist the dial at the pen's center, and the circular barrel of the Morph expands or contracts. And, with eight eye-catching colors to choose from (like Aztec Orange and Sage Gold), you're sure to find the right pen to fit your personality. Street price: $50.

Heather Lloyd-Martin (heather@successwks.com) is the owner of SuccessWorks, a new media copywriting firm. A recovering crisis junkie, she prefers to avoid stress whenever possible.