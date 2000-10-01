Easy As Pie

Review of <I>Fundamentals of Venture Capital</I>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Enamored with your idea for a start-up? Before risking it all, recognize that the new book by former U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce Joseph W. Bartlett will help you avoid starting the wrong business for the wrong reasons. Fundamentals of Venture Capital (Madison Books, $24.95, 800-462-6420) provides the information you'll need to start and bring your business to maturity. Unlike writers who play up entrepreneurial successes, Bartlett points to such issues as whether you should start your own company, whether anyone will buy your product or service, and whether they'll pay enough to allow you a profit. Bartlett, now a partner in the corporate finance group in the New Your City office of Morrison & Forrester LLP, offers clear-cut insight and direction, cutting through the jargon to provide a step-by-step review of the venture capital process and how to access the market. Writing in plain English, Bartlett focuses on such key issues as finding seed capital, setting up your company, gathering a team of advisors, preparing for an IPO and much more (including advice on minimizing taxes!).

Paul DeCeglie (MrWritePDC@aol.com) is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market