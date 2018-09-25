Instagram

Los padres de Instagram se despiden de él por participación de Zuckerberg

Los fundadores de Instagram dejan Facebook por tensiones con Mark Zuckerberg.
Los padres de Instagram se despiden de él por participación de Zuckerberg
Crédito: Kevin Systrom vía Instagram
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Kevin Systrom y Mike Krieger, creadores de Instagram dejarán Facebook luego de que se presentaran diferencias y tensiones con el presidente ejecutivo de la plataforma, Mark Zuckerberg.

De acuerdo con Bloomberg, la reciente atención y continua participación que recibe Instagram por parte de Zuckerberg aumentó la frustración de los ejecutivos al máximo. Todo esto como consecuencia de la actual dependencia que tiene Facebook hacia Instagram para lograr su crecimiento.

En sus cuentas de Instagram, Systrom y Krieger, comentaron que planean tomarse un tiempo para explorar nuevamente la creatividad y la curiosidad. "Crear nuevas cosas requiere dar un paso atrás entender lo que los inspira y combinarlo con lo que el mundo necesita". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@mikeyk and I are grateful for the last eight years at Instagram and six years with the Facebook team. We’ve grown from 13 people on the team to over a thousand with offices around the world, all while building products used and loved by a community of over one billion. We’ve loved learning to scale a company and nurture an enormous global community. And we couldn’t have done it without our amazing Instagram team, and the support of @zuck, @sherylsandberg, @schrep, and @chriscox at Facebook - we’ve learned so much from all of you. Now, we’re ready for our next chapter. We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do. We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to just two users in a billion. Thank you for being part of Instagram’s community. It’s been (and will continue to be) an honor

Instagram fue fundado en 2010 y posteriormente fue adquirida por Facebook en 2012 por unos 1,000 millones de dólares. Luego de seis años esta sigue siendo la mayor inversión sobre una red social que ha hecho Facebook y unas de las más rentables, pues su valor se ha multiplicado por cien y sus usuarios han crecido exponencialmente. 

Instagram

