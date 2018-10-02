Free Webinar: The 7-Step Playbook for Business Growth

Whether you're in the thick of scaling operations or you're about to pull the growth trigger, this webinar will give you a framework for moving forward smarter and faster.

You’ve taken the leap and started your business. Now all your focus is on growth; it’s what keeps you awake at night. How are you going to scale? Where can you get the resources to hire new employees? When is the right time to get a loan and what's the best way to go about it? What do we need to think of in terms of structure as you grow?

You’re navigating a stressful, fast-paced world of risk and reward. Luckily, we have some tips and strategies to help accelerate your quest for business growth.

Join us for a free, 60-minute webinar called "The 7-Step Playbook for Business Growth," presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur. The webinar will feature insights from Nicholas Sinigaglia, Chief Accounting Officer at financial services firm OnDeck, where he leads the accounting team and the specific functions of corporate accounting, technical accounting, financial reporting and tax.

Jill Schiefelbein, a business communication expert and Entrepreneur Press author, will serve as moderator.

This webinar will answer all of your growth-focused questions, with Schiefelbein and Sinigaglia discussing the seven things all businesses should consider while going through the growth stage. So, whether you're in the thick of scaling operations or you're about to pull the growth trigger, this webinar will give you a framework for moving forward smarter and faster.

The "7-Step Playbook for Business Growth" webinar will take place live on Monday 10/29 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.