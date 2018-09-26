Entrepreneurial Skills Required in Today's Women CEOs

The executive decisions made by a successful CEO are free from the gender identity

September 26, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Winning a title takes a lot of effort. Defending it is even harder.

Whether you are in the race to reach the top spot at your workplace, or you are already a CEO or a Managing Director, your effectiveness to produce the desired results count in the long run.

For a born achiever, a constant thought of progress occupies the mind, which makes a person addictive to the work for prominence. However, once the last milestone is attained (e.g., a CEO’s job) a woman’s life changes a lot. It surely is a turning point to lead everyone if the ultimate position is entrusted to a woman.

Power of Decision making

A decision which comes from the top directly affects the connected society. Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo introduced an idea, Performance with Purpose, with a notion of preserving the environment. The idea is that while sustaining a business, social contributions are pledged for the welfare of others. Her initiatives had a cause to bring the change, for example, to manufacture healthier products and a better water management system.

Bringing the Changes

Challenges are part and parcel of a leader’s life. Conflicts occur on regular basis and the competition is excruciating. Therefore, making complaints is a trait which is never seen in a good boss. A skilled captain focuses to drive the ship out of the rough sea, instead of cursing at the bad weather.

The time changes very fast. A clockmaker inaction has become a rare sight in our digital world. Although traditions are important to preserve, a distinguished leader

formulates several revolutionary ideas as a common characteristic.

The Latest Trends

To anticipate the business trend and act accordingly, a leader would learn first and then drive the entire organization to adapt to the latest course, to shape a better outcome. We have seen ourselves that people like to try new things and deviate from a regular lifestyle. Any usual planning is good for learning to move forward, but this practice has a disadvantage of generating new rivals.

Learning From Experience

Lessons from the past pave a clear way for the future and a senior person in an establishment knows it very well. A trade barrier is created, at least for a while, with new concepts and implementation. Hence, having a good vision is an extraordinary skill possessed by the CEOs.

What if an adverse situation occurs? During a crisis, the entire workforce looks up to their topmost executive for an assurance. That is where the strong communication skills come in picture. If that leader is a female, the belief of the followers is diminished by the natural and medieval instinct about men’s dominance over their female counterparts for positive outcomes. Hence, it is of paramount importance for a woman CEO to demonstrate herself as an exceptional speaker.

To conclude, if you have noticed by now, there is no secret sauce for women CEOs. The executive decisions are made by an individual with his or her unique organization handling skills, which are free from anyone’s gender identity or sexual orientation.