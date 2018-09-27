How to Become More Productive at Work

Every entrepreneur and a person otherwise is faced with the challenge of getting the most out of a day

September 27, 2018 3 min read

We all have days when we work a lot but aren’t able to reproduce anything major. Work-related productivity is the concern of every person, more so for an entrepreneur. A business leader has always faced the need to produce and generate results. It is the challenge of every entrepreneur to do the work of three people in one day to produce maximum output. He has human and capital resources in his hands and therefore the responsibility to generate output with maximum utility often weighs down the entrepreneur.

Remove Stress

According to a report by The Guardian, 12 million days were lost last year to work-related stress. It cost the UK economy 5 billion pounds. This number particularly highlights that when lost due to stress is calculated, it actually amounts to a hefty number. Hence, it is important to understand that stress is the biggest obstruction to your productivity and you need to remove all those things that are causing you to stress and making you underperform. Amit Munjal, CEO of Doctor Insta, says “Unplugging yourself at the end of the day can not only make you feel refreshed for the next day’s task but also achieve more from business and life.”

Tabular Analysis

Make a table of three columns consisting of the problems you are facing, their potential solutions and the outcome you would like to see. Pin this paper on your desk and keep working towards it every day. This activity will not just motivate you but also make you analyse your weaknesses and push you into doing smart work. “Having clear ideas and objectives at the start of each day and not letting anyone compromise it helps to start the day on a productive note,” adds Munjal

Demarcate Responsibility

It is very important to demarcate responsibility whether you working in an organisation or running one. If you are working within an organisation, then be clear what your work is and how it is to be done. This way, no time is wasted in running around aimlessly and still not getting the desired results. However, if you are running the firm then it is very important to identify and allocate the right people for various departments. Aditya Gupta, CEO of Orient Bell Limited, says, “Organisations that nurture an entrepreneurial spirit among their employees enable them to identify problems as well as come up with practical solutions to the problems. This helps to increase the productivity of the company as a whole.”

Strategise

Strategising for the entire day, month and year is the key to working on your productivity. Punit Makharia, Chairman and Managing Director of Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd says, “Striking the right balance between strategic and operational aspects of the business are the key factors in driving productivity for leaders in business.” It is important to understand that increasing your productivity is a process and it will take time. According to Gupta, entrepreneurs must keep an eye on the vision, pay attention to market trends and support appropriate investment in the products.