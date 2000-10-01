What's That Noise?

Review of <I>Grassroots Marketing: Getting Noticed in a Noisy World</I>

October 1, 2000 1 min read

Quick wallet check: Do you have any cash in there? If you've got at least a 10-spot, you've got enough for a decent marketing budget, according to Shel Horowitz, author of Grassroots Marketing: Getting Noticed in a Noisy World (Chelsea Green Publishing, $22.95, www.chelseagreen.com).

What's nice about this idea is that Horowitz apparently started his own business's marketing efforts with an initial $12, so you know it can be done. What's even nicer is that Horowitz also covers marketing budgets up to $10,000, so whether you're eating macaroni and cheese or lobster, you're covered here. You're also covered as far as the types of grassroots marketing you want to undertake, from print promotion to new media to sales presentations and everything in between. With step-by-step instructions and examples, this paperback could help you make some noise of your own.