Techne Summit 2018 All Set to Bring the Best Minds in the Tech World

The two-day international entrepreneurship and technology event every year creates a platform for global players in the tech industry

September 28, 2018 3 min read

Over the years the world has witnessed the exponential growth of technology. And there has never been a more exciting time to invest in tech startups. To bring together industry professionals, technology experts, entrepreneurs and startups, investors, users and media representatives, Techne Summit, will take place for the fourth consecutive year from the 29th and 30th of September 2018 in the gem of the Mediterranean; Alexandria, Egypt.

The two-day international entrepreneurship and technology event every year creates a platform for global players in the tech industry. The event motivates startups to nourish and grow in the Mediterranean region by connecting them with investors and the resources needed to showcase their innovations, increase and enhance their products’ visibility and ultimately acquire funding for their businesses, all while increasing employment opportunities within the technology industry. Under the theme: “Technology. Innovation. Talent”, the Multi-industry focused investment and entrepreneurship event aims to impact multiple sectors and stakeholders of the startup community by showcasing different technologies and their application in each industry.

What's On In 2018

This year, Techne Summit 2018 strives to connect the gap between investors and potential entrepreneurs by capitalizing on the crucial role of the technology and communication sectors in the development process. The event will feature networking opportunities, panel discussions, 1-to-1 meetings, fundraising and international educational opportunities as well as various pitching competitions.

Techne Summit 2018 tracks are: E-Commerce, FinTech, Marketing and Media Technology, Investment, Start-up Academy, HealthTech, Architecture and real estate technology Techne Summit is held under the auspicious of The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, The Federation of the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, The Information Technology Industry Development Agency and Digital Economy and Technology General Division.

Investment Opportunities

The event also has some good news for startups looking for funding. The Investment Track at the summit is supported by The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development, and aims to promote direct investment in the region’s startups by connecting international investors, angel investor groups, venture capitals (VCs), economic development organizations as well as business accelerators and incubators.

An exciting number of pitching competitions for startups are lined-up during the course of the 2-day summit. It also covers different industries that give many opportunities and open many doors, from investment to expansion in the European Market.

The competitions include GIZ, a study exchange trip to Stockholm, Future Technopreneurs by TIEC Accelerator, AXA Egypt competition for HealthTech startups, and MINT by EGbank competition or Fintech geeks! These promising competitions will give startups a chance to fundament, and support their businesses. Also, this year the event will bring more than 100 speakers and more than 5000 attendees from over 25 different countries, while arranged talks and panels are covering all interesting topics. The summit covers multiple diverse personalities like CEO Visa “Tarek Mahfouz”, CEO Fawry “Ashraf Sabry”, renowned actor “Amr Wahba” and TV host “Ingy Abo Elseoud” to put all startups and entrepreneurs on the right track, broaden their perspectives, and give insights and exclusive scopes to help fundament their businesses.