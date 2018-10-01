Cloud Technology

Amid Cloud Adoption, APAC Enterprises See Rise in Threat-Alert Fatigue

Asia's enterprises have overburdened themselves with the endless task of filtering through floods of daily threat alerts, finds the report
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

Every year many organizations get exposed to various types of security threats due to lack of stringent measures or internal control. The increase in the number of threats demands that your business has a rigid infrastructure to protect its data from attacks.

A new report titled ‘Too Much of a Good Thing? Enterprise Cybersecurity Adoption Trends Across Asia-Pacific’ by Juniper Networks and Ovum Research says that by managing ever-growing clusters of disparate cybersecurity tools, Asia’s enterprises have overburdened themselves with the endless task of filtering through floods of daily threat alerts.

Prioritizing Threats

As cybercriminals discover new ways to mount attacks and respond in real time to emerging revenue opportunities, enterprise decision-makers have responded by deploying patchworks of new security solutions. Over time, this leads organizations towards an estate of siloed security products, each reporting to their own separate dashboards.

For instance, in its 2018 Data Breach Investigation Report, Verizon analyzed over 53,000 security incidents and discovered that while most compromises (87%) take place within minutes, over two-thirds of these breaches are not detected by the organizations until months afterwards.

This ‘swivel-chair’ approach has given APAC’s security teams the increasingly complex challenge of monitoring multiple consoles and cross-referencing between, unlike screens and information formats.

As a result, enterprises are facing growing alert fatigue and tool proliferation, while fast-expanding cloud adoption suggests more security provision by companies is required.

The poll surveyed 350 companies and public sector organizations of varying sizes across 11 countries in APAC, including China, India, Japan, and Australia. It asked respondents about how they managed the protection of their existing infrastructure, as well as how far they have moved their corporate workloads into the cloud and what they are doing to secure them there.

The report adds that security teams of Asian enterprises are overburdened by the task of sorting through and prioritizing alerts to find those that truly warrant further investigation. There is a need for greater centralization of the management of tools and threats, and security providers clearly have a role to play in offering such capabilities.

The Increasing Dependency on Cloud-based Services

Beyond the protection of corporate networks, the survey finds that enterprises across multiple vertical markets in APAC are adopting infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) or platform-as-a-service (PaaS) cloud functionality, and almost half of the companies with the smallest and the largest corporate networks are completely reliant on cloud service providers (CSPs) to secure workloads that they are running in virtualized or on-demand environments. The report sees opportunities for other service providers to enhance the security provision of CSPs, to the benefit of their business customers.

The report, however, also highlights the healthy uptake of cloud across APAC, with almost half (49.4%) of all respondents saying that between 11per cent and 50 per cent of their corporate workloads have already been migrated to a cloud platform, either IaaS or PaaS. Predictably, the percentage increases to 73.7 per cent for the largest companies (with over 1,000 branches), where access to applications and data from multiple locations (nay, anywhere) is clearly of most value.

