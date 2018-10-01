Franchises

4 Reasons To Buy Children's Leisure Franchise

With the market for children's leisure growing by the day, it is the opportune time to invest in this line of franchise
On 20th  August 2018, the Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the Centre, State Governments, and the Union Territories on the Public Interest Litigation, “to make sports a part of the Fundamental Rights and to promote sports education nationally.”

All the video games, Playstations and academic competition, today, can leave a severe impact on a child’s mental and physical health. Experts advise that outdoor activity is a must for a child’s overall development. It can be anything from sports, yoga, art to music and dance.

Today, many global brands like StageCoach, Focus Adventure, First Kick Academy are entering the Indian market for the same.  Therefore, buying a children’s leisure franchise could be a promising opportunity to contribute in children’s complete welfare.

Here are a few reasons to invest in a children’s leisure franchise:

Good for children’s health

With the adults being so much conscious of their health and fitness, why should the kids be any behind? Breaking away from their mundane routine and getting involved in outdoor activities, can help the kids get a fresh breath of air and also learn a few extra life lessons like teamwork, discipline and such.

Flexible timing

There’s a high chance that owning a leisure franchise will require working on weekends. But even then it can be used to one’s own benefits by choosing preferred working requirements around their commitments.

Customer & Personal Satisfaction

A satisfied customer means a happier you. The very fact that your customers are happy and excited about being a part of your venture and your role in making a difference in their lives is rewarding as the franchise owner. The satisfaction on both sides is not only beneficial health-wise but also creates amazing customer relationships and a loyal customer base.

Easy marketing

Children’s leisure is a robust market and with more willing parents, marketing can easily be brought on board.

This article was originally published in Franchise India by Smita Nag.

