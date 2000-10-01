Let's Find A Deal

Putting e-commerce sites to the test
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Forget the days of driving all over town to find your heart's desire-just visit the aisles of cyberspace. Trouble is, there are a gazillion Web sites out there. How do you know where to go? We were curious, so we chose three products and put a few Web sites to the test:

Siemens Gigaset 2402 2.4 GHz Cordless 2-line Phone System: a two-line phone system with handset that can be used independent of the base

  • Officemax.com. Price: $200. Shipping: free on orders of at least $50. Easy to find, with a clear picture and description.
  • Etown.com. Price: $200. Shipping: varies. Good display.
  • Radioshack.com. Price: $280. Shipping: $9. Poor display.

Auto Exec by Nu-Dell Manufacturing Co. Inc.: a portable desk for your car

  • Traveltools.com. Price: $180. Shipping: $13.95. Easy to find, with good info.
  • Everythingwireless.com. Price: $150. Shipping: free on orders over $100. Easy interface, good description.
  • Atyouroffice.com. Price: $187. Shipping: free on orders over $100. Good picture and description.

Nerf Wildfire Automatic Blaster by Hasbro Inc.: a machine-gun-like dart gun

  • Etoys.com. Price: $27.99. Standard shipping: $4.50 ($3 base plus $1.50 per item). Very easy search with a clear picture. Also has accessories and customer reviews.
  • Toysrus.com. Price: $29.99. Shipping: $4.25. Super easy to find with their search engine. It showed a clear photo with a description.
  • Kbkids.com. Price: $29.99. Shipping: $4.50 (same as above). It has a very easy interface with a short description and customer ratings.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market