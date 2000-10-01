Are You Experienced?

The Experience Music Project in downtown Seattle

October 1, 2000

First and foremost, the building itself is a formidable 140,000-square-foot steel and aluminum architectural masterpiece. Just going to see the Experience Music Project building in downtown Seattle is worth the trip alone. It's not just another Mecca filled with rare instruments, stage costumes, photographs and song sheets. It's not just an inspirational workshop where visitors can conjure their musical potential through interaction with real and synthetic instruments. And it's not just a research facility loaded with history and a plethora of sound archives. It's the ultimate in total sensory music experience.

Jazz, blues, hip-hop, punk and grunge are all represented in this vast music factory, as well as the largest collection of Jimi Hendrix artifacts known to man. Adult admission runs $19.95, and tickets can be reserved by calling (206) 367-5483 or by visiting Ticketmaster. Check out www.experience.org for complete info.