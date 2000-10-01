Over And Out

Cobra Electronics Micro Talk FRS 310WX two-way radio

October 1, 2000 1 min read

Two-way radios have recently made their way from the pockets of adventurous undercover neighborhood kids to the pockets of anyone with plans to take a step outside. They're a really good idea if you're out on some crazy bike trek or chaperoning your nieces at the mall. Enter the utterly reliable Cobra Electronics Micro Talk FRS 310WX, a two-way radio that allows you to communicate up to two miles away and even includes a 10-channel weather receiver. With 500mW of output power and useful water resistance, this $160 two-way will ensure you'll never worry about dying alone. Visit www.cobraelectronics.com.