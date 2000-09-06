Get Your Employees Trained

How to choose an employee trainer you can count on

September 6, 2000 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When your employees need training and you don't have the expertise, it's time to bring in an outside trainer. But how do you know you'll get what you need-and what you pay for?

Although your relationship with an independent trainer is brief compared to your relationship with your employees, you need to be as thorough in screening and selecting a trainer as you are in hiring employees. Here are some tips: