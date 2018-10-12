Top Franchise Brands Endorsed By Amitabh Bachchan

Big brands rely heavily on the image of the celebrities who are associated with the brand's products/services

Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 76 on October 11, is not only a veteran actor but one of the busiest as an endorser.

The digital era in India is transforming the working methodology of several brands. Platforms like YouTube, Facebook and more are offering numerous advertising opportunities for brands. With Amitabh Bachchan as their brand's face, the industry is looking to attract more people via these social media websites.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World says, “Statesmanship and maturity are the two elements which Amitach Bachchan brings to a brand. This is something which no other Bollywood or cricket celebrity can match, bringing credibility to the brand.”

Here are a few franchise brands which he continues to endorse:

Kalyan Jewellers

Amitabh Bachchan is endorsing for this brand since the last 5 years. Jewellery adds ecstasy to occasions which are celebrated in our country. The brand believes that Bachchan’s stardom and popularity at the global level will help them to play aggressively in the consumer space.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI appointed Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador in 2011 after which he has been featured in numerous advertisements. Keeping his fan following in mind, the company is promoting the importance of life insurance for the whole family. His presence adds value to such services, allowing people to invest in the services.

Lux Inner Wear

Lux industries signed a 2-year contract with Amitabh Bachchan for promoting their economic brand, Lux Venus. The company is targeting Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities where Bachchan’s appeal and fan following is influencing many people to try the product.

Tata Sky

Amitabh Bachchan joined hands with Tata sky in the year 2016 where people saw him as a rap singer. Keeping his aura in mind, Tata sky wanted to expand their reach to rural areas with Amitabh Bachchan on board.

Therefore, franchisors could learn the versatility trait from this actor as they need to follow the trend in all sectors of their business. Instead of being reluctant to change, a franchisor should design his plan depending upon the situation.

