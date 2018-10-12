How Educational Franchises Gain Popularity in Small Towns & Cities

The big brands also help people in small towns, gain world-class teaching and get popularity through word of mouth

As the market in small cities is less explored, it allows a better opportunity for educational franchisors to open franchisee units because getting a right place is not a big deal.

Educational franchises are recession free and are seen growing exponentially every year in India.

Here are some of the points how educational franchises gain popularity in small towns and cities:

Opportunities for Women and Men:

Educational Franchises bring along enormous job and business opportunities for the local people, starting from the owner by creating its demand, teachers or instructors can either be men or women to the school bus driver, helper.

An educational franchise has enough opportunities to offer to the local people. Some parents will fully come forward to become instructors to witness their child grow while earning.

Advertisements:

Educational franchises grow popularity in small towns and cities through the advertisements, where they see popular celebrities sending off their kids to a particular educational institute, this motivates them to send their kids to a similar institute. This way the brand creates the need for its franchise to open.

Create Demand for Overall Growth of a Child:

The reality shows which focus on talented kids, encourage small town parents to prepare their children through overall growth, which is identified by the educational franchises. The educational franchise brands create demands for their products through advertisements.

Jhunjhunwalla says: “We as a brand try to take up locations which drive high footfalls of the right consumers.”

Small Towns are Easily Tap able Markets

Since the small town market is not exposed to many brands, franchises find them easily tap-able. Franchises get cheap real estate and cheap labor. An educational franchise offers irresistible opportunities for the local people to run it.

Jhunjhunwalla believes: “In smaller towns, the aspiration values are high and people want to outperform their counterparts. Hence, they want to try brands and be different from the unbranded herd. Proper sales and distribution network along with extensive use of the traditional media to create awareness about the availability of the products need to be of prime importance in order to set a strong foothold in the segment.”

