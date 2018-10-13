Franchisees Can Avoid These to run their Franchise Business Well

There are certain attributes, if missing, can completely put off excellent franchisors

If anything that a franchisor will not appreciate is when there is a lack of commitment or a loss in sense of ownership in an enterprise by fellow franchisees. Here is a list of other things which might put a good franchisor off:

Energy and Enthusiasm:

Any new business requires commitment and sense of belongingness. It also required energy to move ahead and keep pace with the ideology and philosophy of the brand or service you are representing. Chris Edworthy, Bartercard franchisee, stresses that a good franchise owner should be ‘hardworking, dedicated and should believe in the product that they are selling’. No exceptions.

Therefore, the one thing a franchisor does not want is the dead weight of franchisee to carry which does not show the same commitment or enthusiasm. When getting into a franchise business, ensure that you are willing to walk along with the franchisor and give back your 100% in every which way. Processes might need changes, things might evolve or alter without notice, like most of the times in any new business. But the trick to make it a success is to maintain a team and work as a part of the team as well.

Sense of Leadership:

Another thing to put off a franchisor is lack of leadership or drive to motivate a team you are leading. A franchisor chooses a franchisee for one of these as the main attribute to run and expand his or her business. So, ensure you have the attributes that you exhibited at the time of selection and exercise those when time permits. If you cannot exercise control and leadership, chances are you will land up doing everything yourself, without having to get others to do anything and be wasting on a chance of expanding your own enterprise, and hurting the long-term vision which your franchisor would definitely have in place.

A veteran agency into Franchise consulting admits that “The ability to effectively interact with people and explain things in a clear and straightforward manner will create loyalty, value and trust.”

Only Towing the Line:

Franchisors also look for franchisees that can take their business idea or endeavor to a next level. So never shy away from giving your creative idea a voice. Think out of the box and always feel inspired to take your business ahead.

At the end of the day, a franchisor is looking at not only capturing their target audience but retaining and probably ruling the market for a long time. Franchisors like franchisee partners who not only tow the line but can also move ahead and create and innovate as the market evolves and move ahead with the changing technology, people’s sensibilities and an evolving economy at large.

