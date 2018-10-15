Technology

How Techne Summit 2018 Showcased The Best of Technology

This year the summit saw more than 6,000 attendees, 130 speakers, 80 investors, 230 startups and more than 66 partners all from 25 different countries
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual reality are rapidly on the rise. Thanks to events and conferences that are bridging the gap in the sector. In its fourth year, the Mediterranean city of Alexandria hosted the yearly international investment & entrepreneurship event “Techne Summit 2018” on 29th & 30th September 2018. 

Techne Summit is an international technology entrepreneurship event that acts as a platform including the main global players in the technology industry, namely: the top international industry professionals as technology businesses, entrepreneurs and startups, investors, featuring the top technology speakers in the world, users and media representatives. This year the summit saw more than 6,000 attendees, 130 speakers, 80 investors, 230 startups and more than 66 partners all from 25 different countries, bringing together the key players in the tech industry at Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

What had started in 2015 as a single event to help in the growth and development of startups by connecting them with the resources required to showcase their innovations, facilitate their products visibility and above all gain funding for their business, turned into a set of rapidly growing blockbuster events.

“We always look at western developed markets for growth. I was recently in Egypt speaking at TechneSummit and there was some impossible energy in the house with over 5000 young people and Startups. There were investors from USA, UK, Middle East, Lebanon all looking at the potential of the market. I met some wonderful people who clearly see opportunity in North Africa. It is good to see things with a different lens at times”, said Ritu Marya, Editor In Chief, Entrepreneur APAC and India.

New Additions to Techne Summit 2018

This year the summit was structured in different tracks to make it easy for attendees to follow what they’re most interested in. The new tracks introduced in 2018 were HealthTech, and Real Estate Technology. Each track included expert talks and panel discussions where speakers, panelists and moderators excelled at shedding light on valuable perceptions and key industry trends. The other additional tracks were E-Commerce, FinTech, Marketing and Media Technology, Investment, and Startup Academy.

Cross-cutting all tracks, Microsoft Egypt was the sponsor of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in several talks and panel discussions along with running a dedicated AI Workshop for startups by Menatallah Abdel Azeem

For Women By Women

In recent years, global leaders have stressed the importance of women empowerment in public discussions.

To further empower women, Techne, with the support of USAID’s project for Strengthening Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED) put together women mentoring sessions and a panel discussion titled “Empowering Women by Empowered Women Entrepreneurs”.

Panel Discussion & Workshop

The summit featured seven different parallel stages throughout the two-day event; three main stages included talks and panel discussions covering all the aforementioned tracks. A fourth & fifth stage for all startup workshops.

A sixth stage was dedicated to office-hours run by IdeaSpace where all the startup mentoring took place, and finally a pitching stage where five different competitions took place.

“Techne Summit 2018 was successful: full house at our lounge, unique networking opportunities, nice outreach and branding, and good, warm atmosphere,” said Monique Doppert, Hivos Impact Investments.

