Franchising a Business

The Never Changing Principles of Franchising

Since the birth of the franchising model, there have been certain never changing constants, the Principles of Franchising
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Never Changing Principles of Franchising
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Franchisors need to consider these principles to achieve success along with breaking the demographic barriers. Adhering to these principles is a challenging job, where franchisors need to put efforts for building and developing a successful franchise.

It is believed that if franchisors consider these principles from designing the model to its growth and development stage, the business will flourish.

Avoid claiming false expectations

Running and marketing your franchise requires real efforts. Honesty and avoiding making false expectations can help you achieve your vision as a franchisor. Remember that it is better to lose customers to a truthful disclosure rather than gaining a new franchisee based upon fake expectations.

Properly train and prepare the new franchisee

Training plays an essential part in building a successful franchise business. New franchisees must be properly trained and motivated before taking control of the new franchise. Some franchisors cut corners on training, due to lack of money.

If you can’t provide quality training, then better wait for the moment you could.

Achieve ROI

When building the elements of a new franchise, it must be structured so that the franchisee can make money. Companies that add royalty fees and other expenses onto a marginally profitable company operation will doom many of their new franchisees to failure. The goal couldn't be any clearer.

Calculate franchise performance

The evaluation process is very crucial in order to become a successful franchisor. A franchisee financial performance should be scheduled on a daily basis, enhancing a franchise overall performance.

Without this knowledge, a franchisor will lack the required information needed to make important strategic decisions.

Before taking an important decision that will impact franchisees, it’s important to accurately measure the impact that change will have on individual franchisees and the overall network.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchising a Business

How to Solve Obesity Problems in India via Franchising

Franchising a Business

3 Key Factors Affecting the Changing Franchising Trends

Franchising a Business

Opening Franchisee In Small Cities Could Help Brands, Read How