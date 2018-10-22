4 Effective Ways to Becoming a Problem-Solving Entrepreneur

Adhering to the following points can help an entrepreneur become the master problem solver thus ending any internal or business-related problems that hamper growth

October 22, 2018

In this fast-paced work life, there are ample of problems that entrepreneurs are dealing with on their professional front. But due to lack of time to resolve a problem, budding entrepreneurs let it hang loose without reaching to the root cause and move to another problem. This way, they are of time caught in the vicious circle of never-ending, problems leading to issues that leads to the downfall of an organization. An entrepreneur is seen as an organization’s leader who is expected to play the pivotal role of problem-solving good Samaritan.

It is important for any entrepreneur- budding or serial- to be strong, level-headed in their pursuit to create and sustain an organization’s growth which in turn will help in the growth of the workforce. It is believed that the growth of an organization also depends on its workforce. Growth can be curtailed by factors like- politicking, self-promotion, market competition, power-plays and ploys, and envy. Therefore, productivity at work is restrained.

So here are a few tips for entrepreneurs to take a head-on approach towards resolving an internal or business problem-

Having a broader approach to problem-solving

It is said that best leaders are those who have the best problem-solving rationality. It requires a circular vision which implies that a problem is analysed from every possible viewpoint and the solution-driven is sustainable and logical. An entrepreneur should see way beyond the apparent.

However, many entrepreneurs fail to take a holistic approach to analyse a problem. This surely will curb the prospects of seeing the problem as a solution to improve the existing organizational process, work structures, protocols etc. This will further reduce the prospects a company to evolve, grow and compete in the marketplace. This is when start-ups/businesses fail as they are rigid in their approach.

Problems should not be perceived as distractions for an organization’s growth but rather as a tactical enabler for unobserved opportunities.

Effective communication

To resolve the problem of any nature, it is important for entrepreneurs to ensure that employees communicate without hesitation. In many cases, an employee is hesitant to flag up his concerns owing to the fear of getting fired. The ground reality never gets exposed as employees avoid sharing their concerns with their leader.

Effective communication towards problem-solving can happen only by an entrepreneur’s knack to enable a strategic communication with his employees. When employees feel safe and confident that there will be no dire consequences of sharing what they feel or have witnessed, they will divulge information. This will help in curating tailormade sustainable solution to each problem.

An entrepreneur needs to ensure that his organization is open to viewpoints of others irrespective of their designation is considered while tackling a problem. This helps in coming up with a tailormade roadmap to resolve a problem and chances are the problem may not reoccur in future.

Eliminate Interorganizational barriers

Effective communication would require an organization free of boundaries and a healthy work culture that allows cross-functional collaborations and solutions to problems. Breaking organizational silos is the key to better functioning. Pointless silos invite hidden agendas and they become the root cause of most workplace problems which never get resolved due to internal barriers barring effective communication. New- age entrepreneurs are therefore giving freedom to employees to come up with rational solutions by initiating cross- collaborations to solve business-related problems.

In a workplace that promotes silos, problem-solving becomes a real task. Employees with hidden agendas are happy promoting themselves and are not- team players. It is important that an entrepreneur should break silos so that employees are ease at communicating their concerns. This way they feel a sense of freedom and ownership to come up with sustainable solutions that will make an organization stronger.

Open- minded workforce

To have a cross-functional work environment it is important that people are willing to work together for the betterment of employees and organization. A problem can be best resolved when people work together. Open- minded people believe in playing as a team instead of self- promoting gimmicks. They tackle problems head-on and get on with the business of driving growth and innovation.

Here entrepreneurs should cultivate open-mindedness in their organization where people are willing to work together and look at a problem as an opportunity to grow and do better in all ways.

Adhering to all the above points can help an entrepreneur become the master problem solver thus ending any internal or business-related problems that hamper growth. Problem-solving is a way to fostering an organization’s growth both vertically and horizontally.