Beyond India: Uber Connects Truckers With Shippers & Track Friends Real-time With Google Maps

October 20, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Uber enters the trailer leasing business through Powerloop. It will connect truckers with shippers by renting trailers to carriers.2. Google Maps introduces real-time journey tracking feature for iPhones. It allows the users to share their location and routes with selected contacts.3. Apple & Zimmer Biomet joins hands for a 10,000-patient Apple Watch study. It will use Apple Watch and iPhone app to help track patients through hip and knee replacement surgeries.4. Brighter the moon, better the night. To make that happen, a Chinese space company is planning to build an artificial moon, eight times brighter than the real one.