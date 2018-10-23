TCS Makes India Proud & YouTube Star's Generous Tip

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

October 23, 2018 1 min read



1. Tata Consultancy Services makes India proud. It is the only Indian company among the top 10 firms to gets foreign labour certification for H-1B visas.2. YouTube turns teacher. The video sharing platform is reportedly investing $20 million toward educational content through its new Learning Fund program.3. Former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya is reportedly joining the renowned law firm AZB & Partners as a Senior Consultant.4. Perks of being a YouTube star, you can tip $10,000 for just water. YouTube sensation Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson left a North California waitress shocked and rich with his generosity.