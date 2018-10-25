Entrepreneur Lifestyle

5 Jazz Pieces That Can Convert Your Stressful Day Into A Breeze

A jazz playlist to listen after a stressful day and enjoy the evening like never before
Image credit: pixabay
Sometimes work life gets too tough to handle. The piling amount of work, and the thought of what should be done the next day end up curbing your personal space. However, whenever distress, turn to jazz. We guarantee you that a good jazz composition can turn your world around.

The relation between entrepreneurship and Jazz goes ways long than one can even imagine. Both are about exploring the undiscovered, creating something that can change the history and experiencing freedom.

Covers by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra are the best way to de-stress yourself. These people were more than just musicians. They were an icon who gave true meaning to creativity, novelty, metamorphosis in the 20th century. It is said a good piece of music can galvanize thousands to peruse their dreams.

Jazz is more than just a music genre created from roots in blues and ragtime. It is something that can smoothen your soul, lighten up your mood and make you groove. After a hectic, tiring day what better than a melody that can take all your stress away?

Here’s a playlist that might help you relax and forget your worries.

The Ballad Of Thelonious Monk - Carmen McRae

There is something about live performance and the instant flow of talent. This live recording by Jazz vocalist McRae from 1972 is one such example. Written by her pianist, Jimmy Rowles, the song revolves around legendary Thelonious Monk, but not in a simple manner! Just listen to her saying “this is about Thelonious Monk the cowboy… If he were to be reincarnated a hundred times, he ain’t never coming back as a cowboy,” and you are in for a quirky ride.

Four On Six - Wes Montgomery

Want a song on your playlist that you can enjoy at any time of the day? We have got you covered! While Wes Montgomery was considered the greatest guitarist. Let us tell you that his right-hand guitar playing technique was dreadful. But who cares when the man learned every cord he played on his own and soon become one of the greatest inventors on guitars.

Take The “A” Train- Duke Ellington  

The best masterpiece in musical history? Not sure about that, but totally the best composition by Ellington! After a tiring day, just recline on your coach, fill a glass of scotch, and let this track cast a spell on you.

Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off - Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

All we want is an endearing start or end to your day and a mix by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong meets the purpose. The amazing duo created some of the best duets together and no one could even inch closer to them when it came to creativity. The lyrics will totally linger in your head!

One For My Baby - Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra has given us some unarguably best compositions but when it comes to Jazz ‘One for My Baby’ is bae. Who said entrepreneurship had to be all about work. When in mood play this for your partner and rest assured this song will take care of everything!  

