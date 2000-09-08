E-Mail Expertise, Part 2

The final 6 ways you can tap into the power of e-mail

September 8, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

7. Provide useful information. There's a big difference between information and hype, and your readers know it.

8. Create an e-mail library. As you develop successful messages and signatures, save and reuse them. You might also want to save your outgoing messages so you'll know what you said where and when. And remember this rule: Don't say anything online that you wouldn't want printed on the front page of The New York Times.

9. Don't contribute to an online discussion unless you have something interesting and relevant to say. If you're a time-waster, you'll become known as a business to avoid.

10. Test your image. Try out your messages on select individuals before sending them to the masses.

11. Test your markets. Stay in regular contact with former customers and prospects to stay fresh in their minds.

12. Build and use an e-mail list. In time, it will become one of your most precious business assets. You should also become more familiar with online classified ads, e-zines and newsletters that reach your market.