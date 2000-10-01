Wise Buys

Review of multilingual interfaces from LivePerson Inc. and NetMechanic's HTML Toolbox Version 2.0 HTML problem-solving software
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
GOING GLOBAL: Customer service is important-no matter where your products are purchased. That's why LivePerson Inc., a software and services company that allows you to facilitate real-time customer service for your Web customers, has introduced a set of multilingual interfaces. Now LivePerson clients can provide help to online customers worldwide in 14 languages. There's a one-time, $2,000 hook-up fee for the service, plus a monthly charge of $350 an operator per month thereafter. For details, visit www.liveperson.com.

FIXER UPPER: Is your Web site rife with bugs? Unprofessional errors make your company look bad, but there's hope: A new tool from NetMechanic, HTML Toolbox Version 2.0 featuring HTML Repair, can evaluate your Web site for coding errors and most common HTML mistakes, then correct them with a click. At just $35 per year, it allows you to configure the software to test your site biweekly, weekly or monthly; it then sends a report directly to your inbox. For more info, visit www.netmechanic.com.

 

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.

