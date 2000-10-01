Smooth Ride

No, that whirring noise is not coming from your head. More likely, it's coming from your fast (but oh-so-noisy) hard drive. Think it's the price you pay for the life you choose? Think again. Quantum's Fireball 1ct15 with Quiet Drive Technology (QDT) is the world's quietest 15GB per-platter desktop drive, generating 31 decibels of sound when in use and 28 decibels when in idle mode. It also offers the leading storage capacity per disk. Measuring a mere 3.5 inches and with an Ultra ATA/66 interface, the hard drive is bundled with a Shock Protection System II (SPS II) and a Data Protection System (DPS) to ensure your data is always out of harm's way. Average seek time of 12ms and a 512K buffer round out the specs. Fireball lct15 15GB Hard Drive

Quantum

San Francisco

Street price: $259

(408) 894-4000

www.quantum.com