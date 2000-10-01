Hot Seat

The Aeron ergonomic chair from Herman Miller
Admit it. You live in your chair. But if you had a chair like the Aeron, chances are, you'd enjoy those long hours a little more. Designed to offer the ultimate in ergonomic comfort, the Aeron allows you to adjust everything from forward tilt and tension to arm and shoulder support. Available in three sizes, the Aeron is made of patented Pellicle suspension material, which distributes your body weight evenly and allows plenty of ventilation. Its Kinemat tilt mechanism allows the chair to pivot naturally, responding to your every move. So sit back, relax-and try not to think about the price.

Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Inc.
Street price:$750
www.hermanmiller.com



