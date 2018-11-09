petroleum

Some Key Points To Know About The Portable Petrol Pump Business

Portable petrol pump business is among the newest entrant in the market
Image credit: Franchise India
With new segments cropping up, portable petrol pump business is all set to march their way into the industry. Soon there will be such gas stations at regular intervals on roadsides, with the government approving this concept. Prevalent all across, the concept is new in India, offering various opportunities to excite investors.

Creating job opportunities

Already being considered a boon for rural areas, portable petrol pumps are assumed to create job opportunities in the field. With relatively lesser number of cars in the rural area as compared to the urban, investors can establish their own business, creating employment opportunities for the rural population.

Portable nature & digitalization

Requiring only 400 sq mts land for the setup, the portable pumps can be moved easily from one place to another. In addition, the payments are cashless via e-wallets, debit cards, etc.

This will automatically lead to an increase in e-wallet platforms. The local developers can further innovate and offer new and easy payment modes to people.

Concept

A fuel dispensing machine will be attached to the container, loading the entire unit onto the truck on the roadside. One key feature about this model is that it requires only a couple of hours to remove and place the entire unit in someplace, saving time and efforts.

India is now ready to welcome this self-service model, eliminating the requirement of having gasoline employees working for you. It cuts the cost, increasing profit for your portable petrol pump business.

This article was initially published in Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

