Tourism

Some Profitable Business Opportunities For Investors In Tourism Industry

The progressing technology is making travel become more accessible to people from all across the globe
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Some Profitable Business Opportunities For Investors In Tourism Industry
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian tourism industry has experienced a strong period of growth, driven mostly by the Indian middle-class population and high spending foreign tourists. Additionally, government campaigns are also contributing to the industry’s growth, promoting ‘Incredible India’.

The Indian tourism industry is on the verge of becoming a major global destination. India’s travel and tourism industry is becoming one profitable business, welcoming new and settled investors for creating their presence in the tourism industry.

The expanding tourism industry

Tourism is now the largest service industry, recording a contribution of 6.23% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India on an average witnesses about 5 million annual foreign tourist arrivals, and 562 million domestic tourism visits.

Indian tourism industry is assumed to generate US$276 billion by 2018.

Lodging Business

The rise of free market hospitality services has led the foundation for non-traditional lodging, generating an additional source of revenue for the franchisors. They believe in offering a secure place to travelers to sleep and relax, especially upon arriving at a new or foreign location. In fact, short-term leasing of homes and apartments is a new concept which the industry is witnessing today.

Property rental is a new fad, creating tons of opportunities for investors, earning quick revenue.

Ride-Sharing Business

When a tourist visits an unfamiliar region, being able to travel around quickly and comfortably is a necessity. The ride-sharing segment is benefiting that population, along generating additional income for the investors. Ola and Uber are two such examples which are transforming the ride-sharing business in India.

Ride-sharing is an interpersonal experience, where franchisors can use their knowledge to serve as a tour guide, generating an extra stream of income.

Luggage Delivery Services

Forgetting a luggage is most probably the worst nightmare as a traveller. Luggage delivery franchisors can make such problems an issue of the past. Establishing a luggage delivery business is the most inexpensive way of breaking into the tourism industry.

Despite lacking in capital, you can still go on with your business, launching a personal luggage delivery/recovery service.

This article was initially published in Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tourism

Some Profitable Business Opportunities For Investors In Tourism Industry

Tourism

Here are the Challenges and Opportunity for Vacation Rental Owners

Tourism

How These Start-ups are Giving Tourism a Much-needed Twist