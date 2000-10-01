Web Site
User-friendly help for common-and not so common-computer glitches
1 min read
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
TechPointer.com
When a computer glitch had obscenities pouring out from your mouth, change that snarl to a smile with a trip to TechPointer.com, where you'll find tons of user-friendly help, plus updated patches and drivers and-the real draw-a message center where the promise is that every cry for help posted to Dr.Tech will get a personalized response from a certified computer technician with four hours. Want faster solutions? Ask Dr.Tech. This deal cannot be beaten-everything at the site is free.
