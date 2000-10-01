Miles Away

The SuperScript 4650 printer from NEC Technologies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

You're in a financing meeting in Berlin, but you forgot to leave an important document with your secretary in Los Angeles before you left. With the SuperScript 4650 at your L.A. office, you won't have to FedEx, e-mail or fax the document-simply send it to print over the Web from your laptop in Berlin, and your document will print in Los Angeles. Worry no more about having compatible applications to read an e-mail attachment or about whether a fax will properly transmit graphics. Documents print at 1,200 x 1,200 dpi at 4ppm in color and 16ppm in monochrome. A 200MHz processor and 32MB SDRAM (expandable to 256MB) ensure you won't have to wait long for a print job. A one-year on-site limited warranty applies.

SuperScript 4650
NEC Technologies
(800) NEC-TECH
Street price:$1,999
www.nectech.com



More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market