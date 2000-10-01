Miles Away

You're in a financing meeting in Berlin, but you forgot to leave an important document with your secretary in Los Angeles before you left. With the SuperScript 4650 at your L.A. office, you won't have to FedEx, e-mail or fax the document-simply send it to print over the Web from your laptop in Berlin, and your document will print in Los Angeles. Worry no more about having compatible applications to read an e-mail attachment or about whether a fax will properly transmit graphics. Documents print at 1,200 x 1,200 dpi at 4ppm in color and 16ppm in monochrome. A 200MHz processor and 32MB SDRAM (expandable to 256MB) ensure you won't have to wait long for a print job. A one-year on-site limited warranty applies. SuperScript 4650

NEC Technologies

(800) NEC-TECH

Street price: $1,999

www.nectech.com

