Image Is Everything

Hewlett-Packard's ScanJet 5370C scanner
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

If you're looking for a scanner to share between the Macs and PCs around your office, the ScanJet 5370C offers dual USB and parallel connectivity. This flatbed scanner offers 42-bit color depth and 1,200 dpi optical resolution, and it comes bundled with an active lighted transparency adaptor. The ScanJet offers a simplified user interface. The software package includes HP PrecisionScan Pro 2.5 software with integrated OCR and Corel Print Office 2000 image editor. Requirements include Windows 95 or later, or MacOS 8.5 or later.

ScanJet 5370C
Hewlett-Packard
(800) SCAN-JET
Street price:$299
www.hp.com


 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Design Your Company to Scale and Make More Money