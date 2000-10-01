Image Is Everything

If you're looking for a scanner to share between the Macs and PCs around your office, the ScanJet 5370C offers dual USB and parallel connectivity. This flatbed scanner offers 42-bit color depth and 1,200 dpi optical resolution, and it comes bundled with an active lighted transparency adaptor. The ScanJet offers a simplified user interface. The software package includes HP PrecisionScan Pro 2.5 software with integrated OCR and Corel Print Office 2000 image editor. Requirements include Windows 95 or later, or MacOS 8.5 or later. ScanJet 5370C

Hewlett-Packard

(800) SCAN-JET

Street price: $299

www.hp.com