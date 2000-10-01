Highways Meet

The Internet hits the road
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are you a Net addict, even in your car? If you're a portable professional, you'll soon have voice access to e-mail and be able to get information from the mighty Web while whizzing along the freeway. Dashboard PCs are the newest addition to cars, allowing you to connect to servers wirelessly and check stock prices, get the news and download information so you'll have the latest data at your fingertips on your way to appointments.

Product choices are limited at the moment. If you need your motherboard for Internet access, you'll either have to buy and install a separate dashboard unit, such as Clarion's AutoPC, or buy a 2001 Cadillac. The AutoPC is a $1,300 dashboard PC complete with a radio and a CD-ROM that replace the factory-installed audio system. Because the little PC is voice-activiated, you don't have to fool with a mouse, diskettes or a keyboard to get information from the Web. Or, if you really want to splurge, you can opt for the Cadillac Seville or Deville, whose optional Infotainment system integrates a PC, a navigation system, a CD-ROM and radio functions. Data is read to you as you drive. Once parked, you can store e-messages on your hand-held device or PDA for later transfer to a desktop PC.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years as an editor and a consultant.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market