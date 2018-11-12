Here are the Top Business Schools for Entrepreneurs in the United States

The ambition of every management student is Harvard, Stanford or many more prominent names but where exactly do these business schools stand?

November 12, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The last decade and a half has seen the monstrous emergence of many management schools as well as management students. Prior to that management had been one of the key aspects that contributed to the growth of the economy. India that had been largely an agrarian economy embraced industrialization that came with the advent of the industrial revolution like fish takes water. People took this field seriously largely because of the growing scope that was inherent in it. And the transformation of India and the world in the field of business has been phenomenal ever since.

Education in Management

Management has now become a field in which millions of students get enrolled in today’s time. There is no dearth of management schools in the country or in the world. The evolution of management programs has seen a meteoric rise. What started off as an endeavour to introduce management as a whole lot of curriculum is now seen as a way by millennials to score big in a career. A lot of people have argued that having a degree in management does give an edge in the world of corporates and businesses.

The States and the World

Every management aspirant’s dream is to go to Stanford or Harvard or any of the elite Ivy League universities. Harvard, one of the oldest educational establishments, not just in the States but also in the world has given the universe the best of names in every field. Be it Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg etc. Similarly is the case with Stanford. According to the recently released Top Business Schools Ranking by Bloomberg, there has been a shift in the names that stand atop and wide along with some eminent names hanging downwards.

According to Bloomberg's report, Stanford, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard universities are at the first, second and third positions respectively whereas notable names such as Columbia, Cornell and Yale are at seventh, tenth and eleventh positions respectively.

This year’s results are different from last year’s. According to a Bloomberg report of Top Business Schools in 2017, Harvard University was at the top followed by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This year’s top unicorn among the pool of business schools was at the fourth position last year.

Several parameters have been taken into account while deciding the list including compensation, networking, entrepreneurship and learning. The top universities in the United States have a very good record of placements but the acceptance rate which is very low is what makes it challenging to get into these bonafide round of universities.

A total of 92 universities were ranked and the full ranking report is yet to be out on December 11 by Bloomberg.