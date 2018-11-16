Growth Strategies

Free Webinar: How This Entrepreneur Transformed Her Business into a Revenue-Generating Powerhouse

Hear from the founder of Noonday Collection to learn her recipe for success-and how you can do the same in your own business.
Free Webinar: How This Entrepreneur Transformed Her Business into a Revenue-Generating Powerhouse
Image credit: Courtesy of Noonday Collection
Jessica Honegger, founder of Noonday Collection
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Success is rarely as simple as rock star entrepreneurs make it look. That statement is true for Jessica Honegger, the founder of Noonday Collection, a company now brining in tens of millions of dollars in sales each year. Her path was an unconventional one—and yours can be, too.

Join us for a free webinar called How This Entrepreneur Transformed Her Business into a Revenue-Generating Powerhouse. Presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur, you won’t want to miss this conversation with Honegger about her start, her transformations, and her expansion of Noonday Collection into a revenue-generating powerhouse.

Facilitated by Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and author Jill Schiefelbein, you’ll get to hear Honegger’s story from literally pawning her gold jewelry to fund the initial website, to how Noonday Collection has grown to more than 2,000 ambassadors world-wide and created hundreds of jobs for artisans in economically challenged areas.

The best part: Honegger will share numerous tips so you can plan for your business’s next big move.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • How to identify your passion, and how to leverage that into a multi-million-dollar company.
  • About the challenges with multiplication and scale.
  • What infrastructure is essential before you start to grow, and what systems you need to make sure you have in place to maintain quality, production, and service.
  • The role that organic content, ambassadors, and simple but impactful marketing plays in business development.

The How This Entrepreneur Transformed Her Business into a Revenue-Generating Powerhouse webinar will take place live on Monday, December 17 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

