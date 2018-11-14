E-learning allows students to learn subjects in a versatile manner without putting them in any pressure

November 14, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From a time when learning used to take place in school for a limited period each day to the present day where e-learning has turned the table. EdTech is not all about “technology” however; it is about how technology is trending in the education sector and how it is transforming the way of attainment of knowledge i.e., on own terms. Today, there are notable trends and benefits that are being followed in the context of e-learning which is inevitably strong for improving the schooling at the universal level. Here is why E-Learning should be invested in Schooling—

New Trends of Learning—Storification and Gamification

EdTech or E-learning has created a digital methodology to help students find entertainment in learning. Digital Storytelling Apps or tools help the students to understand the narrative and embrace their creativity. Alongside, “educational game tools” have become an essential source of learning to educate students along with progressing behavioural changes. From remembering colours’ names to word puzzles, Gamification helps their senses and power to grow strong within no time.

Video Graphic learning

Students are more interested in the books when there are pictures! E-learning has changed this phase of fun education. How about a complete film of all the chapters given in a book? From A, B, C to rhymes to literature, it is all worth the attention. Apart from this, video content learning trends have made sure to empower the resemblance of content.

Transformed roles of students and teachers

When technology is used as a tool to encourage students to perform authentic tasks, the students are in a better position to define their goals, make design decisions, and evaluate their progress. The teacher's role changes as well. E-learning has made it possible for the interaction between teachers and students even after school. Students are able to clear all their doubts easily from the comfort of their home.

Personalization

Every individual has a choice especially when it concerns learning! When it comes to e-learning, personalization has been added as a source that customizes the content and also includes language usage while being easily accessible. This trend improves the comfort level of an individual while learning.

Increases motivation and builds self-esteem

E-learning progresses the behaviour of an individual towards the achievement of a specific goal, enhances the level of efforts, real-time learning, and focuses the attention of the learner through constant practice. All these aspects lead to the motivation to run towards the next challenge, and with each achievement, their self-esteem builds further.

Analytics

Prediction power and gaining personalized experience into e-learning has come through analytics. More often than not, with the use of analytics, one can get rid of excess study material and come across the most optimized material leading to apt knowledge and improved academic performance within a short period.

The accomplishment of more complex tasks

In e-learning, there is no repetition of what has been learned which is why each task performed by the students, their ability to complete the task gets better. For instance, success in solving one simple mathematical problem leads to the enthusiasm to conclude the next challenge of solving one complex problem. The accomplishment of more complex tasks allows the student to learn step-by-step all the while building their confidence.

Collaboration with peers

Do you know why most of us have been a part of group studies and have failed to learn anything? This is because it is not possible to collaborate with the other students all the time and in one place. With e-learning, learning with peers over one platform has been made possible. This advantage of e-learning allows students to learn from other’s ideas and concepts, exchange their ideas and concepts without any anxiety, interruption or hesitation. Through this collaboration, students get to learn with the help of a diverse thought process.