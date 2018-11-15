Tips to Prepare Yourself for Power Meetings

While prepping for power meetings make sure you don't forget these important things

To some people the words corporate image enhancement may mean “superficial gloss” and the way the person looks is thought to be of little to no importance. Not so! Acquainting yourself with corporate image management – the way you look, care for and carry yourself, your style, pose and presence – is a part of who you are. Once you are well-versed with the norms of corporate image and power dressing, it would reflect upon your personality, values, and interests and will be witnessed and appreciated with regards to your environment.

Whether you are being seen or heard in person, the impression you send out becomes your professional identity and sets the stage for your reputation. People form their impressions about you by looking at you on the outside; and make assumptions about what’s on the inside. Corporate dressing for men and women can alter the days at work for the positive and be the ladder to success.

While prepping for power meetings make sure of the following:

Be well dressed: Visual associations subconsciously go a long way and we have very little control over it. When you dress well, you are simply using this subliminal power of association to your advantage. In this fast-paced world, you’re given precious little seconds to make an impression. Thirty seconds to be precise, if various studies are to be believed. When you meet someone for the first time, the impression they carry of you lasts a while, so why not leave a mark?

Being dressed for the part and be confident in what you wear has half your battle won. Pay attention to tailoring, quality, accessories and visual harmony. Grooming: Grooming and professional appearance are important aspects to consider for creating a positive impression, especially at the workplace. Yes, making the right impression begins with grooming. Indeed, your education and qualifications play a vital role to grab a job, but your personality too makes a huge difference. If you are assertive about your self-image, then you will project the right professional impression on your prospective employer. It not only helps in creating a positive impression but also builds respect at the workplace. It is evident that a well-groomed workman is received well by his peer group members. Have no hair out of place, smelling pleasant, shoes shined, clothes primed and nails trimmed, speaks volumes for a person. If a person doesn’t seem to care about these details, they most certainly will not take care of nitty-gritty of business. Communication Skills: Soft skills are character traits and interpersonal skills that enable someone to interact effectively and harmoniously with other people. Effective communication skills are the ability to express yourself clearly and concisely, in a way that things are understood and done. A person with good communication skills can read other people’s behaviour, compromise to reach an agreement, avoid and resolve conflict, and adapt to new and different situations. And don’t forget that it is a two-way street, so being a good listener is absolutely vital. Body Language: 30% of all first impression happens over one’s body language. Body language gestures and movements of several body parts like head, hands etc play a key role in conveying messages through body language. Such body languages convey messages which have linguistic translations without a need to speak or write anything. Professionalism: It is important to note that demonstrating professionalism is important at all levels in an organization. Professionalism is not the responsibility of the leadership team but is vital at all levels. You can display professionalism in something as small as never forgetting an attachment to your emails, or writing without any grammatical errors, or in something as complex as performing a task with limited resources in the given time even when the delay was unavoidable. Professionalism goes a long way in one’s personal career success as well as the success of the organization.

