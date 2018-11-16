Turn It Up: Logitech

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound with Bluetooth is a new surround sound speaker system that connects to a plethora of audio sources.

November 16, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound with Bluetooth is a new surround sound speaker system that connects to a plethora of audio sources. Since you’re most likely to stream music from your phone, computer, or USB drive, the multi-source connectivity feature is spot on. With 160W peak power and a 5.25” subwoofer driver, the Logitech Z607 delivers clear highs (up to 120 Khz) and deep bass (as low as 50 Hz). You can connect via Bluetooth, 3.5mm or RCA cables. Extra-long 6.2-meter rear satellite speaker cables allow you to arrange the speakers as you see fit, and you can control the sound from anywhere in the room with a remote control. You can play, pause, and skip songs, control volume, select input, change radio stations, and more from up to 10 meters away. There are also audio controls located right on the front panel of the subwoofer, with an LED displaying the current source input and volume.

Related: All About That Bass: Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers