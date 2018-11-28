Business Insurance

Free Webinar: How to Attract and Retain Top Talent

Building your employer brand: A can't-miss discussion covering all the dos and don'ts of hiring and keeping the best employees.
Hiring can be a challenge. In today’s global economy, employees have more agency than ever in choosing where and for whom they work. If you want to be a business that attracts and retains top talent, it’s important to know how to create an environment where people seek you out. People don’t leave a job. They leave an employer. They leave a boss. They leave because they’re confused by their role. Or they leave because of a lack of purpose.

Join us for a webinar entitled, "How to Attract and Retain Top Talent." The webinar will feature an honest, raw, and candid discussion with Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson Financial, and Ryan Choura, CEO of Choura Events. The lively, 60-minute conversation will be moderated by Entrepreneur VIP Contributor Jill Schiefelbein, as we unpack the dos and don’ts of attracting and retaining top talent.

In this webinar, we’ll make sure that your business is set-up from the beginning to attract the best people. We’ll cover:

Creating your employee brand. What you have to offer, where your company is going, and what incentives and benefits employees are really looking for.

Setting up the job description. What’s important to include, what you should leave out, and how this description sets everything else up for success…or failure.

Hiring and onboarding processes. How will employees be evaluated, what projects are in the works, and when hiring for short-term instead of long-term can be a valid strategy.

Developing and involving employees. What opportunities do you give your employees for personal and professional development, how do you get them involved in the hiring process, and how to negotiate tricky pay inequity situations.

Presented by Entrepreneur Insurance and Bryson Financial, the "How to Attract and Retain Top Talent" webinar will take place on Thursday, December 13, at  12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. 

