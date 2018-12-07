Kickstart a Lucrative Data Science Career for Less Than $50

Don't miss this great deal for pursuing the No. 1 job in the U.S.

December 7, 2018 2 min read

For the third year in a row, data scientist is the No. 1 job in the U.S., according to Glassdoor's analysis of industry job openings, salaries, and overall job satisfaction ratings.

Sure, sifting through massive piles of data and rendering them coherent isn't necessarily the most glamorous gig, but in terms of making money and making yourself desirable to potential employers across a variety of industries, the realm of data science is the place to be nowadays.

If you're considering a career in data science, let the Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle serve as your starting block. Across more than 85 hours of content crafted by industry experts, you'll receive a comprehensive introduction to analytics basics such as data mining, cluster analysis, forecasting, and hypothesis testing, and get familiar with essential tools like R programming, Hadoop, Python, and Tableau. Lessons that cover cutting-edge Excel skills and various apply functions—including DPYR—are also included.

The best part? All of this training is conveniently available to you 24/7 and designed to be absorbed at your own pace.

For a limited time, you can purchase a year's worth of access to the Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle for only $49—92 percent off the original price of $699.