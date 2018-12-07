Careers

Kickstart a Lucrative Data Science Career for Less Than $50

Don't miss this great deal for pursuing the No. 1 job in the U.S.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kickstart a Lucrative Data Science Career for Less Than $50
Image credit: Danial RiCaRoS
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For the third year in a row, data scientist is the No. 1 job in the U.S., according to Glassdoor's analysis of industry job openings, salaries, and overall job satisfaction ratings.

Sure, sifting through massive piles of data and rendering them coherent isn't necessarily the most glamorous gig, but in terms of making money and making yourself desirable to potential employers across a variety of industries, the realm of data science is the place to be nowadays. 

If you're considering a career in data science, let the Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle serve as your starting block. Across more than 85 hours of content crafted by industry experts, you'll receive a comprehensive introduction to analytics basics such as data mining, cluster analysis, forecasting, and hypothesis testing, and get familiar with essential tools like R programming, Hadoop, Python, and Tableau. Lessons that cover cutting-edge Excel skills and various apply functions—including DPYR—are also included.

The best part? All of this training is conveniently available to you 24/7 and designed to be absorbed at your own pace.

For a limited time, you can purchase a year's worth of access to the Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle for only $49—92 percent off the original price of $699.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Careers

5 Ways to Seize Opportunity, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief

Careers

Not Your Parents' Career Development

Careers

4 Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Career Path