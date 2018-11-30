Technology

Capture This: GoPro HERO7 Black

HERO7 Black is a small way to make big impact, while on-the-go.
GoPro HERO7 Black
Image credit: GoPro
GoPro HERO7 Black
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GoPro HERO7 Black is back, and it’s taking action cams to new heights. Its new feature, HyperSmooth, is an in-camera video stabilization that makes it easy to capture professional-looking, stabilized video without using a motorized gimbal. HyperSmooth even works underwater as well as in highshock and wind situations where gimbals can potentially fail.

With HERO7 Black, GoPro is also introducing a new form of video called TimeWarp, which applies a high-speed, “magic-carpet-ride” effect to your videos. Imagine a scenic drive, ocean dive, or walk through the city compressed into a super-stabilized, spedup version of itself, with the entire experience playing out in seconds. TimeWarp Video transforms longer experiences into short videos that are easy to watch and share. Speaking of sharing, there’s no faster way to do it than live.

HERO7 Black is the first GoPro to offer live streaming, which enables you to automatically share in real time to Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo and other platforms internationally. HERO7 Black is a small way to make big impact, while on-the-go.

