The Executive Selection: Rado

There's an extra oomph to Rado's signature key elements.
Image credit: Rado
The first thing that will catch your attention about the Rado True Open Heart Automatic is its openworked dial-framed by geometric shapes and showing off the movement front and center, while its long hands in light, set as a contrast to the darker dial, letting the owner to read time at a quick glance.

Not only aesthetically pleasing to have, it gives an extra oomph to Rado’s signature key elements of light, scratch-resistant high-tech ceramic and sapphire crystal. With up to 80 hours of power reserve, it’s offered in three colors of black, brown and metallic silver.

