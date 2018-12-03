Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Kicking Back

Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur on how Karate taught him a little bit about entrepreneurship
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kicking Back
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Harshil Mathur was in third grade, he was asked to pick a hobby. His father chose karate for him. Since then, both father-son duo became quite passionate about karate and performed several stunts together. Harshil’s passion and love for Karate began to fade after he graduated from IIT Roorkee. As a shy kid, the black-belt holder, learned discipline and confidence from practising this form of martial art.

How did martial arts training help you with entrepreneurship?

The competitive spirit of a tournament can give you quite an adrenaline rush. Yet, the best part about the sport is that you have got to remain patient and calm. Or else, you end up committing errors and lose the fight. So, even when someone is hitting your face, you cannot lose your cool.

What is the one important lesson you learned from karate?

I won a silver medal in karate at the national level. But in 2006, things changed - just when I appeared to be on top of my game, I got injured - amid the second fight in the Nationals, I was hit so hard by my rival that I nearly collapsed. I was immediately disqualified in light of the fact that I was not able to even get up on my feet. This incident taught me to face failure and disappointment. Although, I lost a year recuperating because of the incident, I went on to bag a silver medal in 2008.

How Often Do You Practice Karate?

I try to make time for it during weekends, holidays and my home visits. In the meantime, I meditate for around 30 minutes every day, before I leave for work.

Favourite cuisine: Dal Baati Churma, a three-inone Rajasthani treat

Favourite gadgets: My two favourites are the Google Home, which makes my life easier by managing all the tasks and also helps me plan my day, using just my voice and the other one is Apple watch — a high-style, high-tech and highly personal device.

Your current read: ‘Bad Blood’ by John Carreyrou

Your favourite music: Bollywood music

What thrills you the most? Go-karting, it feeds my need for speed

(This article was first published in the November issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Welcome to the Entrepreneur Roller Coaster. Here's How to Ride It Forever.

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

14 Effective Ways for Entrepreneurs to Boost Their Energy Throughout the Day

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

How Exotel's Founder Engrosses into Quality Content When In Rush