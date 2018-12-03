RiseUp Summit, one of MENA's prominent tech and startup conferences, is back for its sixth edition in Cairo on December 7-9, 2019.

December 3, 2018

RiseUp Summit, one of MENA’s prominent tech and startup conferences, is back for its sixth edition in Cairo on December 7-9, 2019. With this year’s theme on Grounded Experiences, the focus is on how “entrepreneurship means if you fall, you’ll fall hard and if you rise, you’ll soar; that’s why you’ve always got to aim high, but stay grounded.”

Open to entrepreneurs, investors, youth and more, the summit will have three tracks: Creative, Tech and Capital, which covers various issues from film, design, marketing, branding, to AI and big data, blockchain, cybersecurity, emerging tech industries like agritech, edtech, fintech, digital skills, as well as investments, venture capital, bootstrapping, equity financing, raising capital alternatives and more. It’s got an exciting lineup of speakers too, including Issa Aghabi of IFC Venture Capital Jason Pau of Alibaba Group, Hassan Haider of 500 Startups, Elissa Freiha of Womena, Karim Beshara of A15, Rashid Sultan of Savour Ventures and Ziad Mokhtar of Algebra Ventures, among others.

For startups, its Startup Station will showcase 150 startups across the region, plus 50 pre-seed startups will be battling it out in its pitch competition for a chance to win cash prizes and more. Known as the HIPOs, the conference will also highlight startups identified as having high potential growth for enterprises who are in post-seed stage, have a disruptive business idea and is known to the market. With opportunities for networking sessions, workshops, Launchpad for various announcements, talent matchmaking event by Wuzzuf and entertainment sessions to feature some of MENA’s talented artists, there’s a lot in store for everyone. Stay tuned for more!

For more information, head on to the website.

